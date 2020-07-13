Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Portsmouth City Offices
Suffolk General District Court
Suffolk JDR Court

Owner facing multiple charges after dog attacks another dog in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control are now investigating an incident after a dog attacked another dog at the beach last month.

Police responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. on June 23 after receiving a call regarding a dog attacking another dog in the area of Lauderdale Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Officials say the victim dog was rushed by the owners to a local emergency clinic where the dog was humanely euthanized due to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The owner of the attacking dog, later identified 36-year-old Taryn N. Subeh was charged with one count each of having animals on the beach, failure to control animals, fail to pay taxes (no city license), failure to vaccinate a dog, as well as dangerous dog determination.

Subeh was released on summons.

Tha attacking dog is currently being held at Virginia Beach Animal Control until the court hearing which was Monday morning.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10