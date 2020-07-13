Owner facing multiple charges after dog attacks another dog in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Animal Control are now investigating an incident after a dog attacked another dog at the beach last month.

Police responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m. on June 23 after receiving a call regarding a dog attacking another dog in the area of Lauderdale Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Officials say the victim dog was rushed by the owners to a local emergency clinic where the dog was humanely euthanized due to the injuries sustained during the attack.

The owner of the attacking dog, later identified 36-year-old Taryn N. Subeh was charged with one count each of having animals on the beach, failure to control animals, fail to pay taxes (no city license), failure to vaccinate a dog, as well as dangerous dog determination.

Subeh was released on summons.

Tha attacking dog is currently being held at Virginia Beach Animal Control until the court hearing which was Monday morning.

Latest Posts