Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a section of the westbound lanes of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Indian River Road, near North Landing Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

WAVY TV 10