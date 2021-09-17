Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a section of the westbound lanes of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, the incident occurred in the 3400 block of Indian River Road, near North Landing Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

⚠️Traffic Alert – An overturned tractor trailer in the 3400 block of Indian River Road, near North Landing Road. The westbound lanes of Indian River will be closed to enable the truck to be removed. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hs4KHEDDRg — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 17, 2021