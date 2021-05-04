Overturned moving truck causes gas leak, closes portion of Indian River Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash Tuesday afternoon caused a gas leak and closed a portion of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach Police, a moving truck overturned in the 3900 block of Indian River Road.

The call for the crash came in around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. The call for the gas leak came in just before 2:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported following the crash.

Dominion Energy told 10 on Your Side that, as of 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, 900 customers are experiencing a power outage in the area of the crash.

Officials have not confirmed whether the outage is related to the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.