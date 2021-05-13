Overnight improvements to begin on Virginia Beach Boulevard next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Thursday that they will begin an overnight road improvement project on Virginia Beach Boulevard at Lynn Shores Drive and extend to Rosemont Road.

The work will begin May 16 and run from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Improvements are expected to include milling, paving, and pavement marking. The project is expected to be completed by June 5.

Officials warn that the construction will produce traffic delays, congestion and some construction noise. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area when possible.