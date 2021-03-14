Overnight house fire displaces residents, pet dog on MacQueen Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no reported injuries following an overnight fire in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in just after 12 midnight on March 14 for a house fire in the 5400 block of MacQueen Drive.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

The fire was under control around 12:27 a.m. and was reported out just before 1 a.m.

Officials say the residents along with a family dog were able to exit the house safely.

