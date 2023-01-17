VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.

The call for the fire came in around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Pleasant Ridge Road in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing the home fully engulfed in flames. No home was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, however, one adult and two teens were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.