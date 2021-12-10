Over 20 guns stolen from VB gun store, police say

Virginia Beach

Authorities are offering a combined reward of up to $11,000.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after 20 guns were stolen from a gun store on Wednesday morning.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police say several suspects broke into the DOA Arms store early Wednesday morning on Reon Drive, near Indian River Road. The suspects stole at least 20 guns – including handguns and rifles.

It is believed that the suspects fled the scene in several vehicles.

  • (photo: Virginia Beach police)
  • (photo: Virginia Beach police)
  • (photo: Virginia Beach police)
  • (photo: Virginia Beach police)

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined reward of up to $11,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded to assist with the investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10