Over 20 guns stolen from VB gun store, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after 20 guns were stolen from a gun store on Wednesday morning.

Police say several suspects broke into the DOA Arms store early Wednesday morning on Reon Drive, near Indian River Road. The suspects stole at least 20 guns – including handguns and rifles.

It is believed that the suspects fled the scene in several vehicles.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a combined reward of up to $11,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) responded to assist with the investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.