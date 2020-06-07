Over 1,000 people gathered for peaceful protest in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 1,000 people gathered in Virginia Beach on Saturday in peaceful protest to denounce police violence, racism, and the killing of George Floyd.

Virginia Beach Police Department leadership met with the event organizers before the march to provide support and to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The group marched from Mount Trashmore to Town Center.

“It was a peaceful event, without any occurrences of violence. EMS was on scene and transported one person to a local hospital who suffered a medical emergency and tended to two others for heat-related concerns,” said police officials. “We appreciate the cooperation of all who came out which led to a successful event.”

