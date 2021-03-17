Organizers determined to hold safe, fun Shamrock Marathon Weekend at VB Oceanfront amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The races of the Shamrock Marathon attract tens of thousands of people to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront every year. For the last 48 years, the area has been a sea of green.

The 2020 race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it’s back, but in a virtual sense.

“It’s St. Patty’s Day weekend, it’s time for the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon,” said Jerry Frostick, who co-owns J&A Racing with his wife, Amy. The group holds multiple races across the region annually.

Usually, 25,000 to 30,000 people come to Virginia Beach to run during Shamrock weekend. Not having those large crowds impacts local businesses, who typically view this weekend as the kickoff to the spring and summer seasons.

“It’s going to be different,” said Frostick.

This year, about 4,000 people will run “virtually” on their own. About 2,000 will run a J&A course at the Oceanfront.

However, don’t expect a big crowd at the start line.

“We’re allowing people to start anytime from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to eliminate any crowds at the start line,” Frostick said.

He says their top priority is a safe and fun weekend.

“Instead of focusing on the negative, we’re going to do the best we can,” Frostick said. “We’re going to make these 22 to 2,500 runners feel like its 25,000 and again, I think the key is to do it safely.”

It’s not just J&A and the runners who are hurt by the restrictions. It’s local businesses, too.

“It’s really an unknown. We’re going to be prepared for whatever comes our way,” said Warren Zinn, director of food and beverage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hilton, which includes the restaurant Catch 31.

Zinn says his staff usually sees Shamrock weekend as the kickoff to the spring and summer seasons.

“Even if it’s a more modest and in some ways diminished event because of the restrictions, we’re still excited both for the people holding the event and the people who are coming to it,” said Zinn.

It’s that energy Frostick hopes everyone involved, especially the runners, feels this weekend.

“We’re really excited just to welcome runners back,” said Frostick. “I think runners are ready.”

Frostick also says they are optimistic about fall racing events. He says the silver lining of the last year is people getting outside and being more active.

For more information on the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend, click here.