VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Organizers are set to announce the lineup for the upcoming “Beach IT” music festival at the Oceanfront this summer.

The event on Wednesday will include festival organizers along with Virginia Beach Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams, Live Nation President of Country Touring Brian O’Connell, and artist-songwriter and Virginia Beach native Alana Springsteen.

Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival earlier this month.

The new festival is a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches. It is set to “bring together emerging artists, as well as award-winning and ‘A-List’ country music recording artists,” according to an agenda item submitted by Convention and Visitors Bureau.

10 On Your Side has learned it is scheduled to place June 23-25 of this year. The event will be put on by Country Nation-Live Nation.