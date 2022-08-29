VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Northeast Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Virginia Beach Team Hope Walk.



The event is set for Saturday, September 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene.



Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.

Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thwvirginiabeach.