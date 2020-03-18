Order to-go: How VB restaurants are staying open with new restrictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The restaurant business is taking a big hit as the government places more restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced no more than 10 customers can be seated in a restaurant at a given time. Those who violate the emergency order risk misdemeanor charges and their establishment shut down immediately.

Chick’s Oyster Bar in Virginia Beach is one of many local restaurants that stopped all dine-in services as of Wednesday. They are still offering take-out.

After the governor’s order, restaurant owners across Virginia are holding crisis planning meetings to adjust as best as they can.

“How are we going to do curbside, how are we going to downsize the staff, how are we going to keep people employed, how long can we keep them employed?” said Mike Atkinson, owner of Chick’s Oyster Bar and The Porch.

“I’ve got people in the restaurant business saying they’re making three-month, six-month, one-year plans,” he said.

Waterman’s Surfside Grille at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is one of the restaurants still seating customers as of Wednesday. Owner Mike Standing says they’re trying to stay open and operating while staying in line with the restrictions.

“Our biggest concerns are our staff our employees,” said Standing. “I just think that we all need to hunker down and work together. The restaurant community is very close. A lot of the owners are in constant contact with each other to try to see how we can get through this.”

The current rules are in place for the next two weeks — but there’s a chance they could be in place a lot longer.

“If that was the case, I think we’d all survive,” Atkinson said. “I think if it goes further than that, I bet you’ll have a lot of restaurants that just can’t afford to stay open. It’ll be tough on everybody.”

If you want to help your local restaurants survive this crisis, you can still order take-out and enjoy the meal at the safe social distance of your home.

“I know everybody’s income is probably depleting and but it’s important to try to get everybody to come together as a community and help everybody out,” said Alex Florof the General Manager of Chick’s Oyster Bar.

