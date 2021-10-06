Operation Smile hosts grand opening for new interactive learning center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Smile hosted the grand opening for a new interactive learning center in Virginia Beach.

The event was held Tuesday and attended by NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

The nonprofit’s interactive learning center aims to educate students, the community, and visitors about culture, medicine, geography, and leadership.

Operation Smile has been providing cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries to children from around the world for decades and has been one of the largest surgical volunteer-based nonprofits in the world.