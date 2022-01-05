Operation Smile hosting students from the world teaching them about volunteerism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Smile is hosting several students from around the world in hopes to educate more people on volunteerism.

From Jan. 6 through Jan. 8, undergraduate students from six countries and 40 universities Operation Smile’s Step Up Symposium with the opportunity to learn about volunteerism from professionals in a variety of fields.

Operation Smile’s Step Up Symposium will take place both virtually and in-person at Operation Smile’s headquarters in Virginia Beach. COVID-19 protocols such as testing will be strictly enforced.

The event will invite guest speakers from varying disciplines including medicine, business, and education will provide students with personal and professional advice.

During the event, the students will learn how to get involved with Operation Smile’s campaign to help provide medical volunteers with items and funds needed to support patients’ dental, speech, nutrition, and psychosocial needs.

