Operation Smile hopes to raise awareness and funds with online store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Smile, a global nonprofit that has headquarters in Virginia Beach is spreading the word about volunteering.

Two of the first student volunteers that met back in high school, Bridgette Clifford and Danny Rosin, are now working together again to bring awareness and funds to the organization.

Operation smile takes care of children born with cleft lip and cleft pallet.

The two were some of the first student volunteers for the organization and met back in high school at Norfolk Academy.

“Danny and I after all these years have stayed in touch. He’s always been super supportive of what we’re doing,” said Clifford.



Clifford is the director of student strategic initiatives.

“We’ve really, really wanted for years to sell our swag we call it, Operations Smile t-shirts and hoodies and hats, people ask for it all the time,” said Clifford. Rosin is the cofounder of Brand Fuel, a promotional product agency.



She says she and Rosin are partnering up again to make this a reality and spread awareness and hopefully raise some funds for the organization.

“After a lot of research and conversation this is so excited we’re going to launch our first online shop with them it will be on giving Tuesday, December 1st,” she said.

She says usually during this time, they’re out on missions and bringing shirts to people, but because of COVID-19, it’s made that difficult.

She says the timing on this launch is perfect.

Clifford says volunteering as a student really impacted her life and they are always looking for volunteers to get involved to help as many people as possible.

For more info, click here.