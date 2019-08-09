Operation School Supplies in Virginia Beach with Marielena Balouris

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Operation School supplies is continuing Friday in Virginia Beach.

Through Friday, Aug. 23, we’re collecting school collecting supplies for kids in the area. This initiative has become a tradition over the years.

WAVY’s Marielena Balouris was at a Walmart on Lynnhaven parkway in Virginia Beach Friday. A retired teacher showed up to the event and filled pencil boxes with glue sticks, Crayons and scissors.

We’re out at the Walmart on Lynnhaven & Princess Anne for Operation School Supplies! Come say hey & drop off some school supplies! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4uktKhZQ4m — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) August 9, 2019

10 On Your Side Operation School Supplies broke its own record Last year by collecting more than 80,000 items for school districts across our region.

1st Advantage Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda and FSI returned as collection sponsors for the 2019 initiative.