Operation Rabbit Relief: Local animal shelters team up after over 150 rabbits rescued from VB home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 3 local animal shelters are teaming up to help spay and neuter some rabbits after over 150 were rescued from a Virginia Beach home late last month.

The rabbits were taken from a homeowner who needed assistance with the “overwhelming amount” of bunnies inside the residence.

Titled “Operation Rabbit Relief,” the project is comprised of the Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, and PETA which will spay and neuter services as well as other necessary medical care for a total of 29 rabbits. All medical services are expected to be completed by July 26.

Rabbits have a very short gestation period (pregnancy) of 28-35 days. Officials say this is why the veterinarian staff are working hard to spay and neuter them before they are adopted.

Virginia Beach SPCA CEO Derby Brackett called the operation critical in preventing more unwanted animals in the community which is already saturated with animal homelessness.

The Virginia Beach SPCA will provide spay and neuter services for 12 rabbits and placing 14 baby bunnies into the foster network until they are ready for the adoption process.

All medical services provided in conjunction with the operation will be free of charge to the future rabbit owners.

Officials hope the story will remind residents to spay and neuter their animal companions.