Operation Blessing donates 19,450 face masks, sanitizing kits to first responders in 4 states including Virginia

Virginia Beach

Photo Courtesy Chris Roslan, Operation Blessing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing announced on Saturday that the company will be distributing a total of 19,450 face masks and over 670 sanitizing kits to police and first responders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Virginia Beach-based organization is donating to police and emergency offices Virginia, West Virginia, Texas and Florida to help with the personal protective equipment shortage.

According to Operation Blessing President and CEO Gordon Robertson, the organization donated to police and emergency offices this week in “Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and Virginia Beach, as well as to others including Sentara Healthcare, James City County and Poquoson fire departments, and the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter.”

Supplies in Texas and Florida were given to police departments, emergency management offices, airport police, and fire departments. West Virginia State Police will receive masks this weekend.

“Our police, firefighters, emergency managers, and healthcare workers face imminent danger each moment while serving the public in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Robertson. “Operation Blessing, in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation, is honored to provide these responders with the critical supplies needed to keep them safe.”

  • Photo Courtesy Chris Roslan, Operation Blessing

The face masks come from Operation Blessing while the sanitizing kits were provided by the Home Depot and are filled with cleaning and sanitizing supplies.

