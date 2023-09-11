Operation Blessing sends aid to people affected by Kentucky flash flood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessings Disaster Relief team are deploying to Morocco to assist with the aftermath of the deadly earthquake.

International Disaster Relief Director, Diego Traverso will join team members from Spain and Virginia Beach to distribute relief supplies such as solar-powered lights and water filtration equipment.

Most recently, Traverso helmed Operation Blessing’s efforts to aid the people of Turkey following a February earthquake.

Meanwhile, Operation Blessing continues to assist the people of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Idalia and is monitoring Hurricane Lee.

To donate to the relief effort click here.