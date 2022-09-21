VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Operation Blessings deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team Wednesday to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

According to a press release, the humanitarian organization departed Norfolk carrying portable solar lamps and other emergency relief equipment. when the team arrives, they will partner with organizations in San Juan and Ponce to hand out the emergency supplies and plan out the next steps.

Currently, the major concerns facing residents in Puerto Rico remain the extensive power outage, roads with restricted travel in some areas due to mudslides or flooding, and a safe water shortage.

“The availability of safe water and electricity are critical in the aftermath of any disaster,” said Operation Blessing’s International Disaster Relief coordinator Benjamin Britton. “Without those, the situation could very quickly turn into a public health calamity. Operation Blessing has worked to serve the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, and we are honored to return today and help these wonderful people in any way we can.”

For those who would like to donate to Operation Blessing’s relief efforts, click here.