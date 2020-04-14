Online surveys available for VB residents, business owners to help identify ‘critical needs’ amid virus outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Virginia Beach has created two online surveys to help identify critical needs and issues residents and businesses are facing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Virginia Beach residents can provide input relating to housing, employment and financial needs at PublicInput.com/COVID19ResidentNeeds through Friday, April 24.

Feedback from the survey will help guide a draft plan and priorities for funds Virginia Beach through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Some topics that will be addressed are  housing needs, such as eviction prevention, homelessness prevention and shelter.

For businesses in the city, owners can provide input relating to issues such as workforce and service impacts at PublicInput.com/COVID19BusinessNeeds through Friday, April 24.

Information from business owners can help identify the resources and services businesses may need or find useful as they adapt, even temporarily, to the range of conditions imposed as a result of the pandemic.

