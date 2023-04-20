VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia (CCPS) is asking residents to share their input on the local election system in Virginia Beach.

According to a press release, this survey is a part of the City Council’s effort to collect input on city policy and decision-making.

The survey will ask questions related to different components of voting and election systems. CCPS will also randomly select 4,500 residents to receive a hard copy of the survey.

CCPS will then compile the surveys and feedback to identify election system options. The results are expected to be compiled and presented to City Council sometime this summer.

Residents are asked to fill out the survey before it closes on May 26 and residents can find the survey on SpeakUpVB.com.