One year later: First Hampton Roads couple diagnosed with COVID-19 talks about their health and a strange year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As of Wednesday, it’s been one year since the Virginia Beach Health Department confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads.

Those two cases were Virginia Beach residents Rick and Bev Vizzier. The couple caught COVID-19 while on a cruise in Egypt.

“We didn’t know that we needed to be scared, you know, I thought it was just like the flu or something,” Rick Vizzier told WAVY.

That lack of knowledge would turn out be a blessing, as Bev Vizzier explained.

“Because we got it so early on and we were naive to all the deaths that were going to start occurring from it. And we didn’t experience the stress and anxiety that many people throughout the year were feeling,” she said.

Rick Vizzier got through the illness relatively easily. He lost his sense of taste and had fatigue. Bev Vizzier suffered with high fevers and a cough that lasted several months.

As the world went into lockdown, the Vizziers had mostly recovered. They shopped in grocery stores with no anxiety, although they still followed the mask mandate.

“When we would tell people later on that we had it, especially like the first few months after it, people would literally step away from us like we were lepers.”

Rick Vizzier said others called them after being diagnosed themselves, asking for advice on what to do or what to expect.

Overall they feel fortunate to have been diagnosed first, and now to have received their first dose of vaccine.

“Bev had no side effects. I had two days of really hard flu — I mean really hard flu,” Rick Vizzier said.

Rick’s now a bit apprehensive to go in for that second shot, but he will still roll up his sleeve. He encourages others to do the same, because these world travelers have big plans to get back out there.

“We just scheduled a trip for April of 2022,” Rick Vizzier said.