One Virginia Beach firefighter’s text to mom inspires coworkers amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach firefighter recently discovered just how meaningful and powerful the phrase “We are all in this together” is.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities with social distancing orders. The phrase becomes increasingly becomes more relevant.

Master Firefighter and Investigator Summer Pruette climbed into the rear cab of Ladder 8 and discovered a small bottle of hand sanitizer tucked into the shelf next to where her fire helmet was hanging from.

Pruette saw the Staples logo on the bottle and immediately thought of her mother who worked in the technology department at Staples.

Summer sent a text to her mother with a picture of her helmet hanging next to the bottle of hand sanitizer and wrote, “Feels like you’re on the truck with me today!!!”

Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Summer’s mother, Becky, sent the message out to her coworkers at Staples. The message eventually reached a supervisor who declared Summer’s text the “Quote of the Week” and promptly forwarded the text and photo to the entire technology department with this message:

“I think this caption perfectly illustrates the positive impact that Staples is making within all of our communities nationwide. We can all be proud that our company is helping the heroes who are battling on the frontlines during this crisis. Be encouraged knowing that your daily efforts are playing a major role in keeping our country’s education systems running, businesses operating, and first responders & medical professionals protected.” Nick Koutoulas

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says that “We are all in this together.”

“Everyone has the opportunity to help out during these challenging times, whether it’s on the front lines with our healthcare workers and first responders or keeping the shelves on our grocery stores stocked,” the fire department wrote in a press release.

Firefighters reminded the community that following guidelines for social distancing and practicing good hygiene will help us beat this pandemic and return to our normal lives.

