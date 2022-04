VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Virginia Beach can expect delays after a one-vehicle crash closed a part of Lynnhaven Parkway Sunday night.

According to dispatch, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road.

One person was transported to a local hospital, officials added.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.