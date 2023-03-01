VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of two men accused of hacking into a Virginia Beach gas station and stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Devon Drumgoole pleaded guilty in front of a Virginia Beach judge Tuesday. Drumgoole, along with Rashane Griffith, was arrested in June 2022.

Officers responded to the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of North Great Neck Road regarding a report of suspicious activity.

The gas station was closed at the time, however, officers learned that devices were being used to illegally access gas pumps.

Investigators say the two men were selling the stolen gas at a discounted rate through a phone application and were advertising on social media.

Drumgool is set to be sentenced on May 31.