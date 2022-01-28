One sentenced, two others plead guilty after selling guns in connection with Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man will spend over two years behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges in connection to the chaotic night of shootings at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

On Wednesday, Jhaimeek Carter was sentenced to 30 months in prison. In addition, he will be on supervised release for three years after that.

Carter was charged with three counts of selling a firearm to a convicted felon, failure to perform a criminal history check prior to the sale of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and felon in possession of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Officials say he was one of three men arrested on March 28, 2021, after executing search warrants in the 100 block of Shoreview Court and 900 block of Atlantis Drive. Gerald Scott Thomas II and Tyereis Smith were also arrested and charged.

They both pleaded guilty in September 2021 and will be sentenced in February 2022.