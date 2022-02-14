One resident displaced following house fire on Silver Springs Ct in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

Silver Springs Court house fire, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy – VBFD)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One resident was displaced following a house fire in Virginia Beach Sunday evening.

According to VBFD, crews responded to the residential fire around 6:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of Silver Springs Court which is in the Salem neighborhood.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the house. The fire was marked under control around 7:10 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, however one resident was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

