Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial

Woman gets pinned at drive thru lane of Virginia Beach bank, sustains life-threatening injuries

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was sent to a local hospital following an accident in the parking lot of a PNC bank in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the accident came around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The accident happened in the parking lot of a PNC bank located at 4806 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

The woman was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigations revealed the woman had gone through the drive thru lane of the bank when she opened her door to retrieve something that was dropped.

Reports say the woman’s vehicle rolled forward and the door struck the building, pinning the woman in the car.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Pots

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories