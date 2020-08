VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a shooting that a left a person injured early Tuesday.

Dispatch was notified around 3:18 a.m. for a shooting in the 3900 block of Muddy Creek Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.