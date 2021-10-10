One person injured in drive-by shooting on Lakecrest Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lakecrest Road.
Police say there was one victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.