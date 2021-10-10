One person injured in drive-by shooting on Lakecrest Rd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person injured on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lakecrest Road.

Police say there was one victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.