One person in custody after woman’s suspicious death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police took one person into custody Thursday night in connection with a woman’s suspicious death Thursday.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane around 7:45 p.m. Thursday for a call about a suspicious death.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman deceased.

Police said they have one person in custody as of 11 p.m. The investigation was still “very active.”

There is no threat to the public.

No other details were available.

