VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a person with injuries Friday night on Weeping Willow Lane.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 11:30 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted, an adult victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the 3000 block of Weeping Willow Lane.

VBPD investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of Weeping Willow Lane. 1 adult victim suffering non-life-threatening injury. More to follow when information becomes available. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 21, 2020

