One person hospitalized after crash on Princess Anne Rd.

Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department shared dramatic photos of a single vehicle accident just after noon Saturday.

According to VBFD, one person was injured after crashing a tan vehicle in the 5400 block of Princess Anne Road.

Dispatch says the call came in as an entrapment, but when rescue crews arrived on scene, the victim was removed from the vehicle.

Police confirmed that person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver was issued a traffic summons.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the VBPD.

  • Photo courtesy: VBFD
