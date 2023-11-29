VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at a high rise apartment in Town Center Tuesday night.

Crews arrived on the scene of a commercial fire alarm at 8:36 p.m. on the 4500 block of Commerce St. After an unsuccessful attempt to reset the fire alarm, an investigation found that water was flowing from the door of an apartment on the 9th floor.

Upon opening the door, crews found an active sprinkler head as well as a fire and smoke conditions in the apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished at 9:03 p.m.

Virginia Beach Commerce Street fire (Courtesy: VB Fire Department)

There was water damage to 12 of the units below, and one person was displaced.

No injuries occurred, and the fire was found to be accidental.

An investigation found that the fire was due to boxes being left on the stove.