VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is reported dead following a Friday morning crash in Virginia Beach.

Police say the call for the multi-vehicle accident came in at around 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 35th Street and Pacific Avenue. Multiple injuries were also reported.

No further details have been released.

VBPD working serious crash with injuries and one fatality. Please avoid 34th -36th Streets/Pacific Avenue roadway will be closed for several hours. More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) December 27, 2019

.@VBPD working a fatal accident at 35th and Pacific near the Oceanfront. Working to get more information. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/15Yh9NGgCa — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) December 27, 2019

