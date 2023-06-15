VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A big development in a tragic case WAVY TV has been following since December 2021.

Michael White pleaded guilty Monday to first degree murder and other charges, in connection with the armed robbery and killing of Annie Smith at a Harris Teeter gas station in Virginia Beach.

His brother Darrius’ trial in connection with the same case ended abruptly in a mistrial last month, after a witness took the stand and mentioned that he was a convicted felon. A new jury trial for Darrius White has been set for December 11, 2023.

The deadly incident unfolded on December 13, 2021. According to a stipulation of evidence provided by the prosecution, White and his brother Darrius stole a Lexus from Chesapeake, then drove it to a 7-Eleven off Haygood Road that day. They purposely blocked in a woman’s car parked at the convenience store, then Michael White knocked on the woman’s window. She frantically called her son from her cell phone and he came out of the store running.

White got back into the Lexus and the pair drove to the Harris Teeter gas station just down the street, on Independence Boulevard.

Steven Smith was pumping gas, when Michael White got out of the stolen vehicle, wearing a red bandana over his face. He pointed his Ruger .9mm firearm at Smith’s head and repeatedly ordered “give me everything you’ve got.”

White returned to the Lexus and gave his brother Darrius the gun. Mr. Smith was now in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Darrius pointed the gun at Mr. Smith again and when he said he had nothing else to give, he turned his attention to Smith’s wife, Annie, who was in the passenger seat. He yelled for her to give him everything she had, then shot her three times.

Annie Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, which unfolded just after 5 p.m.

Michael White (left) and Darrius White (right)

The White brothers stole the Smith’s .45 caliber handgun, then drove back to Chesapeake in the Lexus, where it just happens the owner of the stolen car spotted them. He got them to stop and told them he wanted his car back and they obliged, according to court paperwork.

The vehicle was processed for fingerprints and the White brothers were identified as suspects.

Video from the Harris Teeter surveillance cameras captured the robbery and Annie’s final moments.

On December 15, police announced they arrested the White brothers.

Michael White is scheduled to be sentenced September 11 on first degree murder, 2 counts robbery causing death, and several felony gun charges.

He faces a maximum 50 years behind bars on these charges as part of the plea agreement.