VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead while a woman is suffering life-threatening injuries following a domestic incident in Virginia Beach.
Police got the call for the incident just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Alameda Drive.
When they got to the scene, officers say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A man who police believe was the suspect was found dead inside the home.
Police say they are not seeking any other suspects in this case.
The scene remains under investigation.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Latest Posts
- Virginia Gov. Northam orders flags be flown at half-staff in memory of U.S. Representative John R. Lewis.
- One man dead, one woman suffering life-threatening injuries following domestic incident in Virginia Beach
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27
- NC July 18 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of 2,481 new cases
- Passenger dead after vehicle overturns on I-64 in Newport News; driver charged with reckless driving