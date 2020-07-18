One man dead, one woman suffering life-threatening injuries following domestic incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead while a woman is suffering life-threatening injuries following a domestic incident in Virginia Beach.

Police got the call for the incident just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Alameda Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man who police believe was the suspect was found dead inside the home.

Police say they are not seeking any other suspects in this case.

The scene remains under investigation.

