VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was transported to the hospital Tuesday after they were involved in a crash on I-264 west.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near mile-marker 20.6 and Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach, according to dispatchers.

The crash closed all but one lane of the road, but they reopened after 6 p.m.

Backups were about one mile long as of 5:54 p.m.

Dispatchers did not give details about the nature of the person’s injuries.

