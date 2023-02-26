VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:42 p.m. near 28th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police say one victim has been transported to a local hospital.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police say.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.