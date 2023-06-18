VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Chesapeake men have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after a Suffolk man died in a shooting early Sunday morning, police said.

Juan Perry, 26, and Jamal Burnell, 20, both of Chesapeake, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming and it is an ongoing investigation.

Jamal Burnell (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail) Juan Perry (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach City Jail)

Police previously had identified the victim of the fatal shooting in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning.

At 12:32 a.m. Sunday, the Virginia Beach Police Department got several Shotspotter alerts near Coachman Court and Broad Meadows Boulevard, followed by a number of 911 calls to the Emergency Communications and Citizen Service.

When officers arrived, they found Daron Kenard Parker, 29, of Suffolk, laying in the grass in the 900 block of Coachman Court outside of an apartment, and police said he was already dead, having died as a result of a gunshot wound.