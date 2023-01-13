VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court.

10 On Your Side crew at the scene confirmed with police that the shooting left “one male” dead. The identity, including the age of the victim, has not yet been released.

Police say that all involved in the shooting are now in custody and that they are not looking for anyone.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.