Man dead following early morning motorcycle crash on Oceana Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead early Saturday morning.

The single fatality was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oceana Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Investigators determined that the driver of a 2002 Harley Davidson was traveling northwest on Oceana Boulevard where he lost control of the motorcycle.

He was ejected off the motorcycle which then struck two other vehicles, a 1991 Ford Bronco and a 2010 Hyundai Accent, traveling southeast on Oceana Blvd on the opposite side of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers had no injuries, according to police officials.

Virginia Beach police officials said that investigators believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team and no further information is available at this time.

