Officials unveil VB Strong Center in service of affected victims in VB shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentara has partnered with the City of Virginia Beach to unveil the VB Strong Center.

Tuesday, October 29, marked the unveiling of the VB Strong Center in Virginia Beach, a safe space dedicated to providing community recovery and resiliency in the aftermath of the May 31 shooting.

Gov. Ralph Northam was present along with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard Kern and Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital President Bernie Boone.

The center will provide long-term resources and serve as a referral center for everyone affected by the tragedy.