Officials testing public announcement system at Oceanfront on Jan. 19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Beachgoers and those near the Oceanfront can expect to hear a test of the Virginia Beach’s public address system on January 19.

The routine test will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Those in the area will hear the following announcement:

“Test. Test. Test. Virginia Beach public address system test at XX street.”

According to city officials, the system allows the City to broadcast emergency messages and instructions to the public along the oceanfront boardwalk and beaches in the event there is a significant emergency during a special event.

It was put in place several years ago but never used, according to David Topczynski the deputy coordinator of Virginia Beach’s Office of Emergency Management

“Since this system was installed several years ago, under a different administration, we decided it was best to test the system to determine its functionality,” he told 10 On Your Side. “The test is scheduled to occur over several hours because we need to test individual, or small groups of speakers, one at a time.”

The test will be used to determine if the speakers and system work as necessary.