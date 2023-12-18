VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are more questions than answers after an off-duty police officer found a bicyclist hurt following a hit-and-run in Virginia Beach. It happened on a busy stretch of Independence Blvd. near Ewell Rd. early last Wednesday morning.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim but tell us an off-duty officer was driving by that morning when he saw a man laying in the road who had been hit by a car. The officer immediately called for help.

Catherine bell lives right off of the intersection where the accident happened last Wednesday. She tells us she didn’t hear anything unusual that morning while she was getting ready for work but she is not surprised. An accident happened at the edge of her property within the past year.

“People drive really fast through this intersection all the time. Unfortunately, I’ve seen a couple of really bad accidents. It’s just really dangerous. People go really fast, especially in the morning when people are in a hurry,” Bell explained.

We spoke with other neighbors who have cameras facing the road but none of them picked up the crash. A friend of the victim posted on social media saying the man has broken ribs, a punctured lung, two broken arms, a head laceration and a fractured vertebrae.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad,” Bell told 10 On Your Side.

Police tell us as of right now they have no witnesses and no description of the suspect vehicle. This happened at Independence Blvd. and Ewell Rd. around 6:20 a.m. last Wednesday. If you have any information, call Virginia Beach Police.