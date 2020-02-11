ODU schedules free community health fairs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University health professionals and students have planned several community health fairs for both adults and children throughout this semester.

The fairs are a part of the Interprofessional Health Education and Research (I-Hear) project. The fair provides dental, vision, hearing, speech-language and mental health screenings, and physical assessments.

The sessions will be held Feb. 11 from 1-5 p.m.; Feb. 13 from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m.; and April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Oceanfront Branch of the Virginia Beach Library.

For more information, call 757-683-4228.

