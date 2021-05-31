Oceanfront rebounds for Memorial Day weekend 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The other Memorial Day weekend tradition: opening the doors to those from Virginia and beyond the state lines.

It seems that after a tough 2020, the Oceanfront is bouncing back.

A lot of prep work went into making this memorial day weekend not only a success, but also safe for visitors to the oceanfront.

Despite some up and down weather most everyone is pleased with the unofficial start to the summer.

It’s like it was summer 2019 again… well almost.

“I own the Bella pizza here. You guys remember me before from last year I think when they break the windows,” said Engin Alpalmha the owner of Bella Pizza.

This time last summer Engin was working on getting his windows fixed after several protests turned violent down on Atlantic Avenue. This year for memorial day weekend he says it was much more peaceful.



“Not like it use to be but still busy but maybe we are short on the employees we can’t make it to everything on time but still busy. Business is good,” he said.

Other businesses along the strip say they enjoyed the boost in business



“Given the weather too it was busier than we expected more people out and about,” said Grace Bozeman works at the Shore Store she said they were busy, but the staffing shortage did run them thin.



“We have a good amount of girls I guess in the store but we are definitely working longer shifts because of the staffing issue.” she said.

That was a theme we heard from other restaurant businesses.

One owner off camera saying they were very busy but couldn’t fill the dining room because of short staff. But after the shifts when everything began to close down Grace says it was nice to see Virginia Beach Police patrolling the area

“When I was working yesterday I saw the horse police we put here too and the bike police,” said Grace.

“Given that I’m 19 and working here until 11 or 12 at night having them here makes me feel pretty safe when I leave.”

Engin said he heard no complaints from anyone, and everyone was on their best behavior he hopes the trend continues throughout the summer.

People were still in the resort area Monday, extending their start to the summer season a little while longer.

Even with the weekend rain, business owners are happy that Virginia Beach is once again completely open.