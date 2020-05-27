Oceanfront monument will honor U.S. Navy’s retired F-14 Tomcat fighter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) – A monument honoring the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet will be installed on Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront.

The monument in Naval Aviation Monument Park will remember the plane, those who gave their lives flying it and those who built and sustained it.

The monument will include a panel that honors 68 people who died flying the planes.

The F-14 became a symbol of America’s air superiority and was later retired from the U.S. Navy. An early success came when two F-14 pilots shot down Libyan planes in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to a May 26 update on the Tomcat Monument website, preparations are in the works to ship the monument from Ohio to Virginia Beach in “a few weeks.”

Site prep in the Naval Aviation Monument Park will happen June 22. Final installation is expected on June 29.

A tentative dedication ceremony is expected Sept. 30 with a happy hour Sept. 29.

