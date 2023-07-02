VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The busy Fourth of July weekend continued out on the Oceanfront on Sunday — a welcomed sight for businesses along the water.

Crowds were out on the sand either playing games or just relaxing in the sun.

But not only was the beach busy, so were Oceanfront restaurants like Ocean Eddie’s.

Restaurant manager, Corbin Tabor said business has been great so far.

“It’s been pretty steady. Our parking lots are kind of locked up but it’s really good foot traffic, so lunch and dinner…we get pretty chaotic down here,” he said.

Tabor told 10 On Your Side that part of the reason they have such a good turnout is because of their prime location right on the pier.

“We’re the only restaurant over the water kind of. I mean you see all these people out here – they want lunch, they want dinner and they’ll be out here all day. So, where do they go? Look how convenient we are,” he explained.

The restaurant is overstaffed in order to handle the large crowds.

“We also have our back snack window that handles the alcohol for the pier. So, we have extra beer, extra liquor, extra staff – everything just for this weekend.”

But with unpredictable weather in store for the holiday, he’s unsure if the heavy foot traffic on the beach will continue.

“With the weather, we’ve got thunderstorms allegedly. It’s hit or miss, it’ll either be pretty mild or it’ll be extremely chaotic.”